New Heavy Duty Sets From LEGO Include 4x4 Mercedes Zetros and a Tow Truck

LEGO maniacs have a chance to prove their building skills with the company’s newest Technic sets, a heavy-duty tow truck, and a 4X4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trial truck. 9 photos



The heavy-duty tow truck set consists of 2,017 pieces and looks like the real deal. It comes with realistic pneumatic features, an authentic grille, air filters, a moving crane, and six moving engine pistols. It has a classic look and detailed work, including mechanical functions that make the whole experience all the more realistic, with the truck being an engineering masterpiece. If you open the hood you can see the 6-cylinder engine, and you can actually stir the truck by rotating the pin on the roof. There’s also a lifting axle that can pull down extra wheels and spread the weight of loads.



The tow truck set is priced at $150.



The other new addition to LEGO’s line of trucks is the 4x4



The Zetros truck consists of 2,110 pieces, and it is a rewarding set to build for kids and adults alike. The



The model comes with differential locking and can be steered with the help of the app, even on rugged terrains. It has a working suspension on all wheels, a detailed gearbox, two fire extinguishers, and there are also flags you can use to create obstacle courses. The sets are freshly announced and will be commercially available starting August 1, completing LEGO's summer line of trucks. Just like all the Technic sets from LEGO, these too are also complex and require some advanced skills to be built.