The Webb Telescope Opens Its 21-Feet Golden Mirror for the Last Time on Earth

The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope opened its giant golden mirror for the last time on Earth on May 11th. This marked a significant step in preparing the observatory for its launch later this year. 9 photos



It was supposed to go up in space on March 31st this year, but the health crisis interrupted the preparations. Now, we finally have a date to mark on our calendar. The massive telescope is scheduled to launch on October 31st later this year.



For its final trials,



After being introduced to the anticipated launch environment, all of Webb's many movable parts would have to prove that they can perform their intended operations. Making the testing conditions close to what Webb will experience in space helps to ensure the observatory is fully prepared for the telescope's mission.



In order to observe the deep space and conduct groundbreaking research, Webb's mirror must be so large that it cannot fit in its fully extended form inside any spacecraft available. The movable sections of Webb have to be folded like giant origami to squeeze within a 16-foot (5-meter) rocket fairing with very little space to spare.



Once in space, the telescope will unfold its parts and turn into a massive golden sunflower. Webb's primary mission will be to explore the mysteries within our solar system, as well as distant worlds orbiting other stars.



