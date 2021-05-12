Land Rover Defender Expedition Vehicle Lives Up to the Name in Arctic Rendering

Ask somebody outside the motoring world to think of an expedition vehicle, and the silhouette of an old Defender will likely come to their mind. Of course, with the new Defender, which marks the first fresh start since 1983, having been in production since 2019, we're expecting an onslaught of adventure vehicles based on it. So you might as well consider this rugged rendering a taste of things to come.
The generation change might've seen the body-on-frame construction making room for an aluminum unibody approach, but the British machine is still a terrain tamer. However, the treatment seen here simply places the vehicle in another league.
Gone is the all-around independent suspension of the showroom model, with the Landie now packing solid axles at both ends. Of course, the ride height has been significantly increased.
The said setup supports beadlock wheels that keep the super-sized rubber in place, with the balloon-type tires required by the cold environment tackled by the vehicle.
And while the meaty fenders won't keep all the snow from flying onto the body, these certainly help with keeping the white stuff in check.
The front bumper has been adapted to the project's requirements and now holds a winch, as well as extra lights, with the latter also joined by hardware sitting above the windshield.
The pair of antennas at the back cover the communication needs of a polar explorer, while skipping the spare wheel simply couldn't be done in the case of such a contraption.
Now, digital artist Abimelec Arellano has added this Land Rover Defender to his Arctic Truck collection. That also includes models that belong to the SUV genre and yet are less likely to travel to remote parts of the world, at least under normal circumstances—how about a Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
Speaking of which, if hitting the North Pole isn't necessarily your thing, you have to keep in mind that certain road connection alterations and perhaps some additional accessories could see this Land Rover turned into a dune basher or perhaps a machine ready to deal with some other type of extreme terrain.
Gone is the all-around independent suspension of the showroom model, with the Landie now packing solid axles at both ends. Of course, the ride height has been significantly increased.
The said setup supports beadlock wheels that keep the super-sized rubber in place, with the balloon-type tires required by the cold environment tackled by the vehicle.
And while the meaty fenders won't keep all the snow from flying onto the body, these certainly help with keeping the white stuff in check.
The front bumper has been adapted to the project's requirements and now holds a winch, as well as extra lights, with the latter also joined by hardware sitting above the windshield.
The pair of antennas at the back cover the communication needs of a polar explorer, while skipping the spare wheel simply couldn't be done in the case of such a contraption.
Now, digital artist Abimelec Arellano has added this Land Rover Defender to his Arctic Truck collection. That also includes models that belong to the SUV genre and yet are less likely to travel to remote parts of the world, at least under normal circumstances—how about a Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
Speaking of which, if hitting the North Pole isn't necessarily your thing, you have to keep in mind that certain road connection alterations and perhaps some additional accessories could see this Land Rover turned into a dune basher or perhaps a machine ready to deal with some other type of extreme terrain.