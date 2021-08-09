Chevy C10 Goes for the Gangsta Look, Oversized Wheels Give It Street Cred

5 Custom 1968 Chevrolet C10 Goes for Clean White Look, Nails It

Filmed at the Texas Whip Fest event, the Chevrolet C10 has five-spoke, 26-inch wheels under the arches, with a rather modern pattern for such a classic ride. The alloys, shod in very thin rubber, contribute to the enhanced stance of the pickup truck that boasts other modifications.For one, the black paintjob gives it a menacing look, especially when combined with the red applied to the open bed. The cockpit, bathed in fine leather upholstery, and bedecked by metal trim and a steering wheel that resembles those big alloys, is also red, and looks very fine, if we may say so.It’s not a show-and-tell kind of build, because this Chevy C10 is also equipped with a modern, and quite punchy engine. Popping the hood open reveals the LS firepower, with the heart transplant, whose output and torque are a well-preserved secret, allowing it to run with the big boys.Unfortunately, it didn’t do any running in the video shared at the bottom of the page, but if that is your thing, then you should check out this sleeper 1972 C10 – after watching the following clip, of course - which is a true beast off the line, capable of completing the 1/8-mile in around 5 seconds.Subsequently, you could click on this link and see another Chevrolet C10 in action, this time against a Cadillac CTS-V, which it did humiliate by running the quarter mile quicker. A true 10-second vehicle, this particular truck also tried its luck against other fast machines, and came very close to beating a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.