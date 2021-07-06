Widebody Chevrolet C10 Restomod Rendered With Slammed Looks, Quad Pipes

In case you haven’t noticed, restomodded Chevy C/K trucks are definitely a thing. There’s just something about modifying the looks of an iconic pickup, especially if it’s an older model like a first or a second-generation vehicle.
That is true for both the real world and the virtual realm, the latter being the home of this highly modified C10, courtesy of Rostislav Prokop.
A close look at the render reveals that a second-generation Chevy C10 was used as the blueprint. We can tell that from the crease in the middle of the hood and the tailgate design. Second-gen C/K-series Chevy trucks were in production from 1967 to 1972, and you could get them in full-size spec, chassis cab, and as medium-duty commercial trucks.
This one is a light-duty model, digitally bestowed with custom flared fenders, a front lip spoiler, custom grille, custom wheels, a lowered ride height, LED taillights, a massive rear spoiler, large rear diffuser, and a quad exhaust pipe setup—just like a Corvette C7 Z06.
Speaking of the Corvette, who’s to say this type of build, if it was real, couldn’t get the Z06’s 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled LT4 V8 engine. It would be a crazy marriage, but then again, this is a crazy-looking truck.
With the help of a 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, the Z06 puts down 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. While the second-gen C10 truck isn’t as aerodynamic as the C7 Z06, they both weigh about the same, give or take a few pounds, so you can go right ahead and imagine how quick this thing would be in a straight line, especially if someone also replaced the transmission.
In the end, this is one of the most dynamic-looking C10 trucks we’ve ever seen, and it’s a shame it exists exclusively in the virtual realm.
A close look at the render reveals that a second-generation Chevy C10 was used as the blueprint. We can tell that from the crease in the middle of the hood and the tailgate design. Second-gen C/K-series Chevy trucks were in production from 1967 to 1972, and you could get them in full-size spec, chassis cab, and as medium-duty commercial trucks.
This one is a light-duty model, digitally bestowed with custom flared fenders, a front lip spoiler, custom grille, custom wheels, a lowered ride height, LED taillights, a massive rear spoiler, large rear diffuser, and a quad exhaust pipe setup—just like a Corvette C7 Z06.
Speaking of the Corvette, who’s to say this type of build, if it was real, couldn’t get the Z06’s 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled LT4 V8 engine. It would be a crazy marriage, but then again, this is a crazy-looking truck.
With the help of a 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, the Z06 puts down 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. While the second-gen C10 truck isn’t as aerodynamic as the C7 Z06, they both weigh about the same, give or take a few pounds, so you can go right ahead and imagine how quick this thing would be in a straight line, especially if someone also replaced the transmission.
In the end, this is one of the most dynamic-looking C10 trucks we’ve ever seen, and it’s a shame it exists exclusively in the virtual realm.