Widebody Chevrolet C10 Restomod Rendered With Slammed Looks, Quad Pipes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) That is true for both the real world and the virtual realm, the latter being the home of this highly modified C10, courtesy of Rostislav Prokop.A close look at the render reveals that a second-generation Chevy C10 was used as the blueprint. We can tell that from the crease in the middle of the hood and the tailgate design. Second-gen C/K-series Chevy trucks were in production from 1967 to 1972, and you could get them in full-size spec, chassis cab, and as medium-duty commercial trucks.This one is a light-duty model, digitally bestowed with custom flared fenders, a front lip spoiler, custom grille, custom wheels, a lowered ride height, LED taillights, a massive rear spoiler, large rear diffuser, and a quad exhaust pipe setup—just like a Corvette C7 Z06.Speaking of the Corvette, who’s to say this type of build, if it was real, couldn’t get the Z06’s 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled LT4 V8 engine . It would be a crazy marriage, but then again, this is a crazy-looking truck.With the help of a 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, the Z06 puts down 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. While the second-gen C10 truck isn’t as aerodynamic as the C7 Z06, they both weigh about the same, give or take a few pounds, so you can go right ahead and imagine how quick this thing would be in a straight line, especially if someone also replaced the transmission.In the end, this is one of the most dynamic-looking C10 trucks we’ve ever seen, and it’s a shame it exists exclusively in the virtual realm.