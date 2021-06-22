Custom 1968 Chevrolet C10 Goes for Clean White Look, Nails It

With all the new truck models that have hit the market in recent years it’s incredibly difficult for the pickups of yesteryear, modernized or not, to remain relevant. Yet they keep trying and, at least for now, they seem to be succeeding, despite the challenges.
We know this based on the abundance of ultra-expensive trucks of old on the open market, brought back to life by shops across America. Trucks like this here 1968 Chevy C10, which sees no shame in being listed for more than a large bunch of brand new Mercedes-Benz cars.
The C/K family is a favorite of the custom industry, and has often spawned incredible builds that will probably be remembered for a long time. We’re not entirely sure this C10 fits the description, but it is sure trying.
Listed at $74,900 on Classic Car Studio, the truck as we see it now is the result of a “frame-off restoration” that had pretty much every bit of hardware looked after.
The body, completely wrapped in white, sports new chrome, and gold-ish Forgeline wheels for contrast. Open the doors, and you’ll be treated to TCI leather all around, and a white dashboard holding new gauges.
The truck runs thanks to a rebuilt LS engine running an automatic transmission that is breathing through an aluminized exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers. The suspension of the truck has been revised as well, now sporting RideTech shocks all around, while stopping power is ensured by Wilwood brakes.
The truck is relatively new in this form, as it shows a little over 3,000 miles (4,800 km) of use since completion and, as said, it’s going for quite the sum. As usual when it comes to such builds, we’re pretty confident there’s someone out there who sees this as the truck they were waiting for.
