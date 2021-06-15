Chevrolet C10 "Super Slammed" Rendered as the Hulk's Work Truck

The world of restomods appears to show more and more love for the third-generation Chevrolet C/K series trucks (the first letter was used for RWD models, while the latter defined AWD units). Case in point with this example, which is the topic of a simple, yet effective virtual build.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto) invites us to gaze at the Chevy in aired out form, which means its air springs demonstrate the lowest possible setting. Note that the rocker panels, which feature no extravagant aero work, nearly touch the asphalt.
However, since we see this as the kind of bed machine a character like the Hulk would drive—would you look at that eccentric shade of green!—that suspension would often be used to seriously boost the ground clearance of the vehicle, hence the nickname we dropped in the title.
And since such projects often hide monstrous V8 setups, we're expecting proper motivation to also be found here. For one, the upgraded brakes, which can be noticed when peeking through the slim spokes of the new wheels (more on this below), are a hint towards such a trip to the gym.
Note that the red finish of the stopping hardware and the Chevrolet badges has also made its way inside the vehicle, where it covers, well, pretty much everything from the headliner and the seatbelts to the dashboard and the steering wheels. We wonder how that works for Hulk's anger management and since there don't appear to be any rear-view mirrors, you might want to stay away from this contraption.
Come to think of it, Dr. Bruce Banner, who isn't nearly as extroverted as his green alter ego, may wish to use the suspension's "standard" level, which should allow the truck to pass as your average blue-collar machine, despite the custom wheels.
Heck, even the lights appear to have maintained their old-school form (as opposed to the LED tech used for many projects of the sort), even though the headlights do seem to feature a bit of a dark tint, which is there to match the black trim elements.
And now that we've mentioned the shoes, we'll tell you these come in multi-piece form, featuring a concave profile and a dark finish.
