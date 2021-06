Kenworth Semi Hits the Drag Strip, Runs Quicker Than a Ford Ranger Raptor

ECU

This 1999 Kenworth W900L has been pulling sheep, goats, and reefer trailers for quite a few years now and shows almost 1.5 million miles (2.4 million km) on the odo. But despite the plain looks, this thing hauls goods with a few aftermarket upgrades under the hood.The truck draws juice from a Caterpillar C15, a 15.2-liter inline-six diesel that cranks out up to 595 horsepower in stock form. But this mill has been touched by the folks over at Matzke Diesel and comes with a pair of turbochargers and custom cam, fuel pump, and. All these upgrades help the Cat unit generate a whopping 1,800 horsepower.Granted, this figure is not as massive as it seems on its own when we factor in the truck's 22,600-pound (10,25-tonne) curb weight, but it makes this Kenworth faster and notably more powerful than the average Kenworth W900L . Owner Petra Rosalie Maples, who has been driving semis for more than 25 years, had the crazy idea to take it to the drag strip during a rare weekend off.And not just for a test run. She actually entered the semi in the Jarrett Powell Memorial Diesel Drags event and ran against full-size diesel pickup trucks. A semi is obviously not quick enough to beat much smaller and beefed-up pickups, but she ran a couple of impressive 18-second runs.The footage shows the Kenworth covering the quarter-mile in 18.34 seconds at 84.16 mph (135.44 kph), but Petra actually ran quicker than that. Her best sprint stopped the clock at 18.01 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 86.23 mph (138.77 kph).That's actually a tad quicker than an entry-level Honda Civic, most production vans out there, and even the current Ford Ranger Raptor . The latter ran the quarter-mile in 18.3 seconds during a test by CarWow a couple of years ago. Definitely an entertaining way to spend the weekend.