Chevrolet C10 "White Horse" Is No Patina Truck, Sports Immaculate Digital Finish

Nowadays, configuring a pickup truck can lead to one hell of an adventure, as there are quite a few such machines out there that can surpass the $100,000 mark. Then again, trucks have left their purely utilitarian nature behind for over half a century now. The second-generation Chevrolet C10, which happens to be the topic of this rendering, is an example as good as any.
Introduced in 1967, the Gen II C/K series (the first letter was used for RWD trucks, while the latter covered AWD offerings) came with a range-topping trim dubbed Custom Sport Truck. This CST trim included goodies such as bucket seats, a fully carpeted cab floor, chrome moldings up front, and plenty of other such bits.
Then there was the 1968 package celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Chevrolet brand, which featured an exclusive white-gold-white color scheme. And it looks like this served as inspiration for the custom example portrayed in this rendering, at least as far as the hues used on the vehicle are concerned.
To be more precise, the body of the C10 is dressed in an immaculate shade of white, which allows the classic styling cues to shine through (cue to the moniker we dropped in the title).
As for the custom wheels, they are dominated by their gold centers while also sporting chrome lips. And if we peek through their spokes, we'll notice massive brake calipers finished in red. For the record, the seriously updated stopping power might be a clue towards a similarly-hefty upgrade sitting behind that custom front grille.
If we look at the... negative wheel gap, we can only assume the truck has been gifted with air springs. Of course, the suspension is used in its lowest setting for these images.
Some restomods of the sort pack LED headlights and taillights, but not this one. Instead, the Chevrolet C10 comes with the original light cluster, thus tipping the balance towards the old-school side of the look.
Now, if you happen to prefer Blue Oval trucks, you should know that Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), the artist behind the work, has created a similar approach for a 1967 Ford F-100.
