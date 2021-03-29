Ford F-100 "Low Level" Rides Like a Car in Sleek Rendering

With specials such as the Ford F-150 Raptor now being a tradition, we take the fact that pickup trucks can leave their blue collar nature behind for granted. However, things weren't always so. If we were to trace the roots of this phenomenon in the Blue Oval family tree, the fifth-generation F-Series trucks was arguably the first proposal that saw its maker heavily betting on the said refined approach. So, seeing such a model being used for the custom build rendering we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.

7 photos