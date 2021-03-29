Ford F-100 "Low Level" Rides Like a Car in Sleek Rendering

With specials such as the Ford F-150 Raptor now being a tradition, we take the fact that pickup trucks can leave their blue collar nature behind for granted. However, things weren't always so. If we were to trace the roots of this phenomenon in the Blue Oval family tree, the fifth-generation F-Series trucks was arguably the first proposal that saw its maker heavily betting on the said refined approach. So, seeing such a model being used for the custom build rendering we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.
We're dealing with a Ford F-100 belonging to the 1967 model year, which marked the introduction of the said generation. And, if we look back to the marketing slogans the automaker used to promote the vehicle back in the day, we'll come across bits such as "Works like a truck, rides like a car."
Sure, the Gen V F-Series used the same platform as the fourth-generation revamp that had been introduced in 1965, but it upped the ante on multiple fronts, from becoming larger and having a more generous greenhouse, to offering an expanded engine list and superior trim levels.
At the time of its introduction, the 1967 model came with sharper styling, even though its design is obviously minimalist by contemporary standard. Well, this digital portrait builds on the simple appearance of the machine by keeping the factory body panels in place.
However, while there are no overfenders, spoilers or air dams here, the Ford F-100 has been gifted with massive multi-piece wheels that sport a chrome finish and generous lips. And, given how deep the rolling goodies were buried into the classic arches, the transformation might go past the installation of air springs, requiring further suspension work. Regardless, the uber-limited ground clearance seen here inspired the nickname we delivered in the title.
The dark shade of green, which is the dominant hue here, gets to enjoy some extra display space, as the virtual build features a bed cover. We can't overlook the accent color, with red being featured for the interior and the brake calipers - the mix might split opinions, but it certainly turns this F-100 into a proposal you can't ignore.
And with personalizatuauto, the digital label behind the truck, having rendered multiple angles of the vehicle, you can get a detailed look at the creation via the Instagram post below.
