Modernized Chevrolet C10 Shows Coke Bottle Styling in Electrifying Rendering

Restomod projects based on the Chevrolet C10 seem to be at an all-time high these days, and the digital revolution deserves part of the credit for this. Sure, one can always put pen to paper and portray the desired look of a machine before grabbing the cutting tools, but 3D renderings mean the preview can fully capture the spectacular nature of the real-world build. For example, let's take the pixel painting we have here, which showcases a Gen II C10 that's been unapologetically modded.
Back in the late 1960s/early 1970s, when this model came to be, trucks were moving further away from their strictly utilitarian form, receiving all sorts of amenities and even sporty features straight from the factory.
And while generous fenders that introduced a Coke bottle profile were reserved for muscle cars of the era, this rendering bridges the gap. To that end, the custom wheels and tires, which are buried deep within the arches, come as no surprise.
In addition, the Golden Bowtie model has been given a modernization treatment, which starts with the LED light clusters at both ends of the vehicle.
By this point, it would be virtually impossible to have doubts about the machine's custom nature. Even so, the custom front apron cements the aggressive restomod status, and so does the rear bumper, especially thanks to the diffuser it accommodates.
And the unmentioned V8 storm from under the hood can show its presence via a generous angular exhaust tip sitting in the middle of that diffuser—the only electric aspect of this truck is its shade of blue, which, by the way, gets some extra display space thanks to the newly installed bed cover.
Oh, and there's not a single chromed piece on the vehicle's body, with a blacked-out treatment used instead.
Now, some of you might prefer to see this C10 receiving the kind of custom work that keeps it closer to its classic form. And we'll remind you that Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), the artist behind the work, has previously rendered a restomod job of the sort.
And while generous fenders that introduced a Coke bottle profile were reserved for muscle cars of the era, this rendering bridges the gap. To that end, the custom wheels and tires, which are buried deep within the arches, come as no surprise.
In addition, the Golden Bowtie model has been given a modernization treatment, which starts with the LED light clusters at both ends of the vehicle.
By this point, it would be virtually impossible to have doubts about the machine's custom nature. Even so, the custom front apron cements the aggressive restomod status, and so does the rear bumper, especially thanks to the diffuser it accommodates.
And the unmentioned V8 storm from under the hood can show its presence via a generous angular exhaust tip sitting in the middle of that diffuser—the only electric aspect of this truck is its shade of blue, which, by the way, gets some extra display space thanks to the newly installed bed cover.
Oh, and there's not a single chromed piece on the vehicle's body, with a blacked-out treatment used instead.
Now, some of you might prefer to see this C10 receiving the kind of custom work that keeps it closer to its classic form. And we'll remind you that Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), the artist behind the work, has previously rendered a restomod job of the sort.