Slammed 1969 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Mixes Original Patina With LS3 Muscle

Found six years ago in Arizona by Roadster Shop co-owner Phil Gerber, the C10 short bed in the following video is tremendously nice in every conceivable way because it features modern underpinnings and oily bits as well as the kind of patina that you rarely find on such an old pickup.
The Illinois-based customization specialist had to replace both rocker panels due to unfixable corrosion, but otherwise, the body panels were left untouched. A slammed-style SPEC chassis that costs $10,995 before options also needs to be mentioned, along with air-bag suspension and frame rails that accommodate wheels up to 12 inches wide. Roadster Shop went for 20- by 9.0- and 10.5-inch wheels beautified with original hubcaps, and behind those Forgelines, you will find 14- and 12-inch Baer disc brakes.
The unassuming hood is hiding a very special LS3 engine with 480 horsepower on deck. It’s not sheer numbers that make it special, but how Roadster Shop morphed the 6.2-liter plant into a classic small-block V8 lookalike. LS Classic makes the air cleaner’s base that accepts the GM drive-by-wire throttle body, and a Holley intake complements the original-style air cleaner. Billet Specialties valve cover adapters hide the coil packs underneath, and Hart Fab black-painted inner fenders bring the point home.
Beefy mufflers from Borla help the crate engine breathe out without cranking up the volume to ear-splitting levels, and a GM fuel pump out of a Camaro SS feeds dinosaur juice to the modern powerplant from a stainless-steel tank.
Isolated with DEI Boom Mat damping materials, the cabin is all sorts of wonderful thanks to teal leather upholstery with vintage-style fabric inserts. The Avant-Garde Design interior further boasts a Lecarra two-spoke wheel, a column-mounted shifter for the 4L60-E transmission, and Dakota Digital RTX gauges that bring the digital and analog worlds together very tastefully.
The finishing touch comes in the guise of a custom-fabricated center console that houses the AccuAir e-Level+ controls for the air suspension, two cup holders, switches for the power windows, and a duo of USB ports.
