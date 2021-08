Slammed 1969 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Mixes Original Patina With LS3 Muscle

The Illinois-based customization specialist had to replace both rocker panels due to unfixable corrosion, but otherwise, the body panels were left untouched. A slammed-style SPEC chassis that costs $10,995 before options also needs to be mentioned, along with air-bag suspension and frame rails that accommodate wheels up to 12 inches wide. Roadster Shop went for 20- by 9.0- and 10.5-inch wheels beautified with original hubcaps, and behind those Forgelines, you will find 14- and 12-inch Baer disc brakes.The unassuming hood is hiding a very special LS3 engine with 480 horsepower on deck. It’s not sheer numbers that make it special, but how Roadster Shop morphed the 6.2-liter plant into a classic small-block V8 lookalike. LS Classic makes the air cleaner’s base that accepts the GM drive-by-wire throttle body, and a Holley intake complements the original-style air cleaner. Billet Specialties valve cover adapters hide the coil packs underneath, and Hart Fab black-painted inner fenders bring the point home.Beefy mufflers from Borla help the crate engine breathe out without cranking up the volume to ear-splitting levels, and a GM fuel pump out of a Camaro SS feeds dinosaur juice to the modern powerplant from a stainless-steel tank.Isolated with DEI Boom Mat damping materials, the cabin is all sorts of wonderful thanks to teal leather upholstery with vintage-style fabric inserts. The Avant-Garde Design interior further boasts a Lecarra two-spoke wheel, a column-mounted shifter for the 4L60-E transmission, and Dakota Digital RTX gauges that bring the digital and analog worlds together very tastefully.The finishing touch comes in the guise of a custom-fabricated center console that houses the AccuAir e-Level+ controls for the air suspension, two cup holders, switches for the power windows, and a duo of USB ports.