More on this:

Dodge Charger Gets Infected by the Donk Virus, Won’t Go See a Doctor About It

Don’t go jumping to the comments section yet, telling us that this isn’t a stock or customized 1971-1976 Chevrolet Caprice or Impala, because we already know that. It’s a modern-ish Dodge Charger on huge wheels, and the word ‘donk’ automatically pops up in the back of one’s mind when looking at such a build. 11 photos



Besides these, it looks pretty much untouched by



And that’s just from the only image of the vehicle that made its way to the world wide web (to our knowledge, at least), but if you’re aware of more pics, feel free to share them with us.



As crazy as this build may be, it still pales in comparison to an old



So, comparing this controversial Dodge Charger with that particular Mercedes-Benz SLK, which one do you think looks worse? We’d be tempted to say the latter, but that’s probably due to the overall smaller size of the car. A truly ‘bad’ car mod posted on Reddit’s eponymous thread, this Dodge Charger rides on oversized wheels, probably 30-ish inches in diameter, which required a lot of work to be installed. The alloys have inevitably given it a big ground clearance that would make (most of) today’s SUVs jealous. It also sports a decal on the left rear window.Besides these, it looks pretty much untouched by tuning stick . However, it is probably still a work-in-progress, because it still needs a lot of body work, as the side skirts are missing, the front fender and driver’s side door do not align, and the reflectors are missing from the rear bumper.And that’s just from the only image of the vehicle that made its way to the world wide web (to our knowledge, at least), but if you’re aware of more pics, feel free to share them with us.As crazy as this build may be, it still pales in comparison to an old Mercedes-Benz SLK that we covered at the beginning of the week. That one followed a very similar recipe, with gigantic shiny wheels added under the arches, and a few chromed bits and pieces. The roadster also sports a two-tone exterior paintjob (or is it a wrapping?), combining the black and white hues in a rather Maybach-y way, complete with a coachline.So, comparing this controversial Dodge Charger with that particular Mercedes-Benz SLK, which one do you think looks worse? We’d be tempted to say the latter, but that’s probably due to the overall smaller size of the car.

Editor's note: 2010-2015 Dodge Charger pictured in the Gallery, next to this wild thing. 2010-2015 Dodge Charger pictured in the Gallery, next to this wild thing.