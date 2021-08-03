’96 Impala on 26-in Wheels Aims for the Sky, Don’t Call It a Donk, It Hates That

Holy Raptors! SpaceX Is Gearing Up to Launch Its Fully Stacked Starship

This Chevrolet Impala's ancestors from 1971 to 1976, together with the era's Caprice, are known as donks, with or without certain tunes and regardless of their wheel sizes. But the more modern vehicle wants to follow in their footsteps, and it may be on to something.



You see, while some cars on huge wheels were poorly built, with a certain Dodge Charger coming to mind, this 1996 Chevrolet Impala may be on to something. For one, the body panels seem to align, the paint doesn’t look like it could peel off at high speeds, and even the minimal chrome work was nicely done.As for the icing on the cake, that would be the big wheel set. The huge alloys , said to be 26 inches in diameter, shod in very thin tires, fill the arches quite nicely, and if you look closely at the interior, you will see a matching-styled steering wheel. And that’s not all, because even the leather upholstery appears to be in good condition, together with the dashboard and door cards, from what we can see at least.At the push of a button and turn of a knob, the trunk lid will start vibrating. That’s because this seventh-gen Impala, which is an SS apparently, as highlighted by the stickers on the rear fenders, has two big subwoofers in the luggage area. The video description states that the bass, coming from the 18-inch units, is unbelievable, and unlike anything they have experienced. And seeing how the lid vibrates, we tend to believe them.The car, which features Louisiana license plates, did turn quite a few heads at the event where it was filmed alongside other modified classic rides . But you should better head on down and watch the video, as it is only a little over 3 minutes long, to see for yourselves.