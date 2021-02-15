Two-Owner 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Absolutely Mint

Lance 820 Short Bed Truck Camper Will Have You Covered for Years to Come

Introduced in the late ‘50s, the Impala received the Super Sport package three years later. The Impala SS in the photo gallery is a 7th-generation model worthy of the “Sleeper Sedan” nomenclature, and it also marks the end of the lineage because the 8th generation switched to FWD. 57 photos



Stock from the five-spoke wheels to the roofline, this Corvette-engined bruiser with a black exterior and gray interior rocks the 5.7-liter LT1 with reverse-flow cooling and multiport fuel injection. Capable of 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet (447 Nm) of torque, the motor is connected to a four-speed automatic transmission that spins a limited-slip differential.



Listed on



According to the window sticker, the Impala SS left Wright Chevrolet in Carlisle with a total vehicle price of $25,712 including the destination charge. In today’s money, the inflation rate would change the pricing to $43,655.



The Preferred Equipment Group is the most expensive option listed at $490, consisting of goodies such as the six-way power seats. The four-speaker AM/FM radio with a CD player adds $155 to the tally, and the final two optional extras are the heat-reflective windshield and engine block heater.



After no fewer than 12 bids, this ominous-looking sedan is sitting at $22k.



