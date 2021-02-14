C8 Corvette LED Taillights Now Available for 2014 - 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Gen 5

Produced from 2010 to 2015, the fifth-generation Camaro hasn’t aged particularly well in a few areas. The taillights come to mind, which is why the aftermarket is flooded with more or less tasteful upgrades. The LED lamps we’ll cover today can definitely be described as “more tasteful” thanks to a similar lighting signature to the mid-engine Corvette.
Priced at $724,98 for a pair, these taillights are offered by Auto Addict USA in two flavors. Velox is the name of the gloss-black/red option while Umbra is how the retailer calls the gloss-black/smoked lens. Compatible with the 2014 and 2015 Camaro, the Corvette-style lamps are pretty easy to install.
The first step is to remove the wiring harnesses of both factory taillights, after which the rear bumper and top plastic covers have to come off. Two bolts have to be removed from each stock headlight, and that’s pretty much it.
The aftermarket units take roughly one hour to install according to Savage Camaro, who’s much obliged to demonstrate the running lights, brake lights, turn signals, hazards, and reverse lights in the following video. All told, he needed approximately one hour to install the modern-looking lamps.
Auto Addict USA can further sweeten the deal with sixth-generation headlamps and sixth-generation ZL1- or ZL1 1LE-style front bumpers, which are relatively straightforward to install in their own right. But if you really want to go all out with your Camaro’s makeover, the carbon-fiber vented hood and front lip in the style of the Z/28 should be on your shortlist.
Based on the Zeta global rear-wheel-drive architecture, the Gen 5 had a relatively short run that culminated with the track-focused Z/28. Only 1,801 examples were built over the course of two years, which is why the high-performance variant happens to command huge premiums even today.
As for the Gen 6, the Golden Bowtie didn’t even bother to develop a 55th anniversary edition according to sources close to the Detroit-based automaker. The Camaro will reportedly be phased out in 2026, and in its place, General Motors is expected to roll out an all-electric sports car.
The first step is to remove the wiring harnesses of both factory taillights, after which the rear bumper and top plastic covers have to come off. Two bolts have to be removed from each stock headlight, and that’s pretty much it.
The aftermarket units take roughly one hour to install according to Savage Camaro, who’s much obliged to demonstrate the running lights, brake lights, turn signals, hazards, and reverse lights in the following video. All told, he needed approximately one hour to install the modern-looking lamps.
Auto Addict USA can further sweeten the deal with sixth-generation headlamps and sixth-generation ZL1- or ZL1 1LE-style front bumpers, which are relatively straightforward to install in their own right. But if you really want to go all out with your Camaro’s makeover, the carbon-fiber vented hood and front lip in the style of the Z/28 should be on your shortlist.
Based on the Zeta global rear-wheel-drive architecture, the Gen 5 had a relatively short run that culminated with the track-focused Z/28. Only 1,801 examples were built over the course of two years, which is why the high-performance variant happens to command huge premiums even today.
As for the Gen 6, the Golden Bowtie didn’t even bother to develop a 55th anniversary edition according to sources close to the Detroit-based automaker. The Camaro will reportedly be phased out in 2026, and in its place, General Motors is expected to roll out an all-electric sports car.