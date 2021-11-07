Crazy Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Looks Like a Steroid Shot on Custom Wheels

Just by looking at this Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, this writer can feel more hair growing on his chest. Thus, if you’re a member of the better gender, then you may want to steer clear of the image gallery, otherwise waxing could take longer.
It’s easy to think that it has become fatter, but the key lies in the suffix: ‘Widebody’. This means that the fender flares are actually OEM parts, as are the front and rear bumpers, vented hood, and almost everything else.
With an emphasis on ‘almost’, let’s take a look at what’s new, starting with the chin that looks more pronounced. The side skirts follow a similar pattern, and so do the roof-mounted spoiler and piece attached to the trunk lid. The wind deflectors were added subsequent to assembly, together with that insane wrap that combines black with different shades of grey into an almost urban camo-like pattern.
Sporting the Corsa logo, the exhaust pipes are new as well, and the concave wheels, something that we’d expect to find on a BMW, come from Vossen, replacing the stock 11x20-inch set, wrapped in 305/35 Pirelli P Zero all-season tires. The American company was actually the one that dropped the pics of this tuned Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody for the obvious marketing reasons, yet the car is simply too cool not to share.
The only image of the cockpit shared by the wheelmaker highlights the new steering wheel and sport pedals. If you look further down, then you will see that the driver’s seat (and all other seats, obviously) sports a combination of black leather, stitched together with contrasting white string, and suede. The carbon effect trim is still present.
Now, it’s easy to assume that such a crazy-looking build would have more power, but there is no reference to that. Still, it’s not like the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody needs it, as Dodge equipped it with their supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. The whining mill yanks out 717 horsepower, enough for a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).
Even if it is one serious machine, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody won’t burn a huge hole in your pocket. It is offered from $73,225 before destination, undercutting the Redeye model by $8,600. The Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody start at $42,800 and $48,795, and the base SXT can be ordered from $31,125.
