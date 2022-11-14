2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Is Here in Digital Guise

Having been given a mid-cycle refresh, with visual and technical updates, at the end of last month, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has started becoming a favorite among those who tend to spend their evenings modifying pictures of cars.
We’ve seen it in various guises so far, some more realistic than others, and one of the latest to have caught our eye will never happen. And you know why not, don’t you? That’s right, because most of you only want high-riders, and don’t have that much love for traditional wagons and other body styles anymore.
Mind you, even though a five-door version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia would be nice to look at, and to put through its paces, especially in the hot Quadrifoglio variant, the Italian automaker doesn’t intend to make one. But kelsonik did, albeit in CGI form, sharing the digital creation online just recently. You may have seen the face of the car here, and now it is time to put the hypothetical spotlight on the back end too.
Imagined in the Quadrifoglio flavor, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon has a longer roofline compared to the sedan, a proper tailgate with a wing mounted above the rear windscreen, and new taillights. And since it visually builds on the real BMW M3 fighter, it retains the bumper, diffuser, quad exhaust tips, cloverleaf badges, and wheels, and looks like a worthy challenger to the likes of the M3 Touring, Audi RS 4 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate.
In the real world, the future of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is uncertain. At the unveiling of the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo referred to the new Competizione trim as representing the “highest expression […] in terms of style, performance, and technology.” As far as we knew, those words would have been reserved for the hot Q model, so does this mean that it won’t be given a new face? Your guess is as good as ours, as Alfa hasn’t said anything about it so far.
