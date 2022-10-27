2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Facelift and Stelvio Facelift Revealed With New Lights and Tech

Alfa Romeo has just revealed the facelifted versions of the Giulia and Stelvio. If you are familiar with the two models, you already know that they were updated back in late 2019. At the time, the equipment lines were improved, some materials were changed, and new trim lines were introduced.
Now, the facelift for the Giulia and the Stelvio also brings styling tweaks. Both models have a new interior graphic for the headlights, which come in the 3+3 format (inspired by the SZ Zagato and the Proteo), and are of the Full-LED Adaptive Matrix kind. Meanwhile, the bumpers integrate new grilles of the two main air inducts, which have a unique finish.
The taillights of both models have been redesigned as well, and they have a modified interior graphic, but the Stelvio comes with clear lens, while the Giulia has smoked lens with a glossy black finish.
On the inside, both come with a 12.3-inch TFT screen that has made the gauge cluster completely digital, just like on the Tonale. It comes with all the information and parameters that you would expect, and the driver can configure the cluster in three distinct layouts: Evolved, Heritage, and Relaxed.
The first gauge cluster mode focuses on the central area of the screen, while retaining the two quadrants, while the latter is on the opposite side of the spectrum. Those who want to feel as if they are in an Alfa Romeo from the '60s and '70s can switch to the Heritage layout, which has a design that mimics the gauges on those models, but the information they provide is adapted to the modern age.
Just like the Tonale, the updated Stelvio and Giulia models come with Alfa Connect Services, as well as with the company's My Remote app, and both feature NFT technology. The latter part involves storing information about the maintenance records, as well as other details about the vehicle in the blockchain to help support its residual value by providing a further source of credibility.
The NFT part is optional and works depending on the customer's preference, so it might not be found with every MY2023 Giulia or Stelvio, or Tonale, for that matter, when they get sold on the open market in a couple of years' time.
Moving on, Alfa Romeo has also introduced a new special series for these two models, which is called Competizione (the Italian word for 'competition').
It is based on the Veloce trim level, can be had with every engine in the range, and is top-of-the-line from an equipment perspective. It comes with the exclusive Moon Light gray matt color, mated with red brake calipers, 21-inch wheels, a Harman/Kardon audio system, leather-upholstered dashboard, seats with red stitching, privacy glass, a set of badges, and the Alfa Active Suspension as standard (as well as the dedicated NFT).
Deliveries begin in Q1 2023 in the UK, and pricing information will be revealed soon, depending on the market where it is sold. Some markets may get their deliveries sooner than others.
