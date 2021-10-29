Manhart Offers More Power and Torque for Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Manhart has presented its tuning package for the Giulia Quadrifoglio. The result is called Manhart Giulia QV600, and it would make one believe that it comes with 600 horsepower when it offers even more.
After applying Manhart's kit, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine provides 653 horsepower and 790 Nm of torque (582 lb.-ft). As a comparison, the stock variant provides 600 Nm of torque (443 lb.-ft) and 503 horsepower (510 PS).
The difference means 150 horsepower and 190 Nm (140 lb.-ft) of torque, which is equivalent to the output of an average hatchback (a bit low on torque, though).
That is a significant power increase, and all of it goes to the rear wheels with the help of the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, Manhart has not specified whether this package is suitable for manual-transmission versions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
As you may already know, Alfa Romeo stopped making the Giulia Quadrifoglio with a manual transmission and left it automatic as standard. This is old news, mind you, but that does not mean that some owners of those vehicles may not be interested in getting more horsepower for their Giulia QVs.
I test drove a manual Giulia Quadrifoglio a few years ago, and it was superb. A different example was previously featured on autoevolution's driven page.
For the moment, it seems that retrofitting this package to an existing Giulia Quadrifoglio is not an option, but that would be unusual for a tuning company. There is a chance that the issue is linked to the facelift of the Giulia range back in 2020, but that might not be the whole story. If you are in this position, our suggestion is to contact the firm and ask.
The package consists of a set of upgraded turbochargers, new downpipes that feature 200-cell sport catalytic converters, and new software for the ECU to take advantage of all the above. Manhart has not specified the new acceleration figures for the upgraded Giulia QV, nor has it mentioned the new top speed of the Italian four-door model.
Other modifications include a sports suspension that comes with a lower ride height (drop is unspecified), along with 20-inch wheels. The Italian model's braking system was left untouched. The wheels on the front axle are 8.5-inches wide and fitted with 255/30/R20 tires, while the 10-inch-wide wheels on the rear come with 295/25/R20 tires.
To make the QV600 stand out, Manhart has imagined a livery that puts longitudinal racing stripes (in silver — for the exhibited model) with yellow accents front-to-back, as well as yellow accents across the body. The interior does not come with any changes, but other tuning companies can sort that out for you.
Only ten examples of the Manhart Giulia QV600 will be available, and each will come at a price of EUR 119,500 (ca. $138,064).
