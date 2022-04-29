700-HP BMW M3 Races Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Should Not Have Pushed Its Luck

It was Italy vs. Germany at the Petrolhead Spring Event hosted on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, where an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been filmed dueling the previous-generation BMW M3 down the quarter mile.
If you know your premium compact sports sedans, then you can instantly tell that the balance tilts in favor of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. That’s because its Ferrari heart, a 2.9-liter V6 with a pair of turbochargers, pushes out 510 ps (503 hp / 442 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, directing everything to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at just under 4.0 seconds, whereas flat-out, it can do more than 300 kph (186+ mph). The M3 is also rear-wheel drive, yet it has one less gear in the automatic flavor. The turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six engine produces 431 ps (425 hp / 317 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in a little over 4.0 seconds, and a top speed capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
However, the green example that you are about to see in action has much more power than stock. In fact, the video uploader claims that there are no less than 700 wild ponies available at a hard push of the right pedal, so in theory anyway, it should be able to put previous-generation supercars in their corner in a straight-line sprint.
But can it do the same to the mighty Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio? This would be a good time to place a little bet, and since the devil is in the details, you probably already know which one was quicker. The action starts at the 2:55 mark, and you know what to do next, right?
