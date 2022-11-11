Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Puts on a New CGI Face and Wagon Attire to Fight M3 Touring

Both the Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive four-door saloon and its luxury crossover SUV sibling, Stelvio, have just been updated by Alfa Romeo for the 2023 model year.
The Italian automaker has proceeded to unveil yet another refresh of the compact executive car that has been in production since 2015, trying to make sure it will not grow too long in the tooth while we patiently wait for its next generation. As such, it will soon arrive on the market with fresh headlights and additional technology bundles, among others.
Alas, some people may not have gotten the facelift memo. Or, if they did, maybe they decided that it wasn’t nearly enough to keep things fresh and so decided to take matters into their hands. Well, at the tip of their CGI brush might be more appropriate in this context, frankly.
So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with this Italian four-door saloon in more ways than one. First, disregarding the recent OEM update, the pixel master treated the feisty Italian sedan to a completely new front fascia, which makes the Quadrifoglio version even more aggressive than Alfa originally intended.
But wait, as there is more to it than meets the eye. This is because we are dealing here with the hypothetical Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Estate, the imagined station wagon that is good for road trips with the entire family… on the way to the local racetrack. Also, it might be perfect for grocery shopping in between a race or two with the real-world’s BMW M3 Touring, just because it would be a shame to see that twin-turbo V6 powertrain with 503 hp (or up to 513 hp when selecting the QV Racing Edition) go to waste, right?
Alas, some people may not have gotten the facelift memo. Or, if they did, maybe they decided that it wasn’t nearly enough to keep things fresh and so decided to take matters into their hands. Well, at the tip of their CGI brush might be more appropriate in this context, frankly.
So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with this Italian four-door saloon in more ways than one. First, disregarding the recent OEM update, the pixel master treated the feisty Italian sedan to a completely new front fascia, which makes the Quadrifoglio version even more aggressive than Alfa originally intended.
But wait, as there is more to it than meets the eye. This is because we are dealing here with the hypothetical Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Estate, the imagined station wagon that is good for road trips with the entire family… on the way to the local racetrack. Also, it might be perfect for grocery shopping in between a race or two with the real-world’s BMW M3 Touring, just because it would be a shame to see that twin-turbo V6 powertrain with 503 hp (or up to 513 hp when selecting the QV Racing Edition) go to waste, right?