Test Your Management Skills While Building a Transportation Empire in City Bus Manager

City transportation simulation games always put your driving skills to the test, even though speed is the least key factor. City Bus Manager replaces the simulation aspect with a complex management mechanic specific to these types of games.
For the most part, you’ll take care of various bus routes in cities around the world, build new depots, hire drivers and make sure that your transportation company thrives. There’s little to no driving in City Bus Manager, but if you want to test your management skills while still playing something related to vehicles, the game is out now, even though it’s just the Early Access version that you can play.
Obviously, this is not the first nor the last bus manager, but the game developed by PeDePe stands out thanks to a couple of key features. For example, the game uses real satellite data, bus stops, and POIs from OpenStreetMap. Also, you can play in just about every city and country worldwide except China.
Currently, the game features 20 different bus models, including custom repaints. If you’re obsessed with the management in every game, you’ll be happy to know that City Bus Manager lets you track buses live with realistic passenger volume and route plan.
Although you do have a couple of objectives at first, City Bus Manager is a sandbox experience for the most part. Simply try to maintain your buses with spare parts management, washing, and repair stations, as well as manage your employees, and your transportation company might survive or even grow.
One other important aspect that might influence the decision-making process is the fact that you’ll be receiving passenger feedback and reviews. Handling these in a timely and positive manner might have a huge impact on your transportation company.
City Bus Manager is officially out on Steam Early Access for PC right now. Players can pick this one up for just €25 / $25 (includes 11% discount).
