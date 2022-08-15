City Bus Manager Puts You in Control of Bus Routes Anywhere on Earth (Except China)

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own transportation empire and you’re not Elon Musk to fulfil that dream, you might be in luck. Studio PeDePe alongside seasoned veterans from Aerosoft have just revealed their new project: City Bus Manager.
As the title says, the upcoming game allows players to create their own bus depots and networks anywhere in the world, from New York City to Metro Manila. City Bus Manager is more of a bus manager rather than a game that requires driving buses.
In City Bus Manager, you step into the shoes of a depot manager who builds and upgrades their own bus company. More importantly, the game uses real map data from OpenStreetMap, so you can actually have your bus company in any location in the real world (except China!).
As depot manager and owner of a bus company, you’ll be able to take ownership of routes, improve them, and direct traffic to major hotspots and landmarks throughout the city. To be successful, you’ll have to set up reliable timetables and ticket prices, as well as keep buses clean, staff engages and passengers happy.
According to developers, the game uses real data to simulate passenger behavior and route travel times, so in theory, players will have full knowledge of their customers’ requirements.
“With seven years of experience already under our belt, we felt like it was time to set our sights on something bigger. We wanted to create a game that surpassed our expectations and that both fans of simulations but also newcomers could play and fall in love with. That’s why we’re proud, as three brothers working on a shared goal, to finally announce City Bus Manager to the world,” said Niklas Polster, co-founder at PeDePe.
City Bus Manager doesn’t have a release date yet, but the folks at PeDePe aim for a Q4 2022 launch. It’s also important to add that the game will only be available on PC, so you might want to add City Bus Manager to your Steam wishlist.
