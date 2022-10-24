Rocket Building Sim Kerbal Space Program Returns in Early 2023

The troubled development of Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming to an end, as developer Intercept Games announced recently that the game will be released in Early Access on February 24, 2023. The sequel to the original rocket building sim has been delayed multiple times since it was announced back in 2019.
After the studio that created Kerbal Space Program, Squad, was acquired by Take Two in 2017, the sequel’s development was handed to a newly formed studio called Star Theory Games (formerly Uber Entertainment). Unfortunately, Take Two decided to switch developers right before the COVID-19 health crisis, which led to another delay.
The initial version of Kerbal Space Program 2 will include hundreds of new and improved parts to build a slew of vehicles and rockets. Also, developers promise the sequel to Kerbal Space Program will offer vastly superior graphics featuring a planetary atmosphere and terrain system.
Improved tutorials and user onboarding will be added as well to provide players with all the necessary tools to be good and space flight. When the game launches in late February, it will have over 350 new and improved parts to build with, including engines, fuel tanks, procedural part systems, and much more.
Additionally, Kerbal Space Program 2 will introduce the ability to customize and paint vehicles, which will allow players to express their imagination when it comes to personalization. Major user experience improvements ranging from enhanced map and maneuver iconography to an all-new flight HUD will be included in the game at launch too.
Currently, the game is being developed by Intercept Games and as mentioned earlier, it’s expected to arrive on February 24, 2023, for PC (via Steam and Epic Game Store). Since Kerbal Space Program 2 has already been listed on Steam, fans of the franchise can add it to their Steam Wishlist.
The game will launch for an introductory price of $50 in Early Access, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Kerbal Space Program 2 will also be released later on.
The initial version of Kerbal Space Program 2 will include hundreds of new and improved parts to build a slew of vehicles and rockets. Also, developers promise the sequel to Kerbal Space Program will offer vastly superior graphics featuring a planetary atmosphere and terrain system.
Improved tutorials and user onboarding will be added as well to provide players with all the necessary tools to be good and space flight. When the game launches in late February, it will have over 350 new and improved parts to build with, including engines, fuel tanks, procedural part systems, and much more.
Additionally, Kerbal Space Program 2 will introduce the ability to customize and paint vehicles, which will allow players to express their imagination when it comes to personalization. Major user experience improvements ranging from enhanced map and maneuver iconography to an all-new flight HUD will be included in the game at launch too.
Currently, the game is being developed by Intercept Games and as mentioned earlier, it’s expected to arrive on February 24, 2023, for PC (via Steam and Epic Game Store). Since Kerbal Space Program 2 has already been listed on Steam, fans of the franchise can add it to their Steam Wishlist.
The game will launch for an introductory price of $50 in Early Access, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Kerbal Space Program 2 will also be released later on.