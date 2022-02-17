Volkswagen and Huawei in Talks Over Self-Driving Unit Acquisition Worth Billions of Euros

After Apple’s dive into the world of self-driving EVs, more and more companies are getting their feet wet. One of the latest companies is Huawei. In December, Huawei announced plans to develop a new vehicle that could bring the heat to Tesla’s Model Y. The Chinese telco giant is also working with other auto manufacturers on autonomous driving technology, and Volkswagen could be a new partner.
World’s leading automaker Volkswagen Group is in talks with Huawei over acquiring an autonomous driving unit worth billions of euros, Reuters reported.
Many carmakers are testing autonomous driving technology, with Tesla taking a head start with its FSD system. An early lead into this lucrative futuristic tech may offer leeway and dominance in the auto industry.
Volkswagen is not the only company investing in autonomous driving. Last month, Mercedes-Benz also announced a new partnership with Luminar focusing on the next generation of self-driving systems. The automaker is looking to use Luminar’s LiDAR tech in a series of its production models.
Herbert Deiss, Volkswagen’s Chief Executive, stated that he expects to see widespread use of self-driving technology in the next 25 years, and is using this partnership to improve self-sufficiency in the software.
During a winter launch last year, Huawei announced that they would release their first production vehicle that will run on their popular Harmony OS. The flagship model, called Aito M5, runs on fuel and electricity, and it is expected to launch next month.
Volkswagen isn’t just starting its journey into autonomous technology. Last year, it announced plans to bring a new electric bus to the market by 2025. Partnering with Pittsburg-based Argo AI, the German automaker is developing an electric bus that will have the capability to drive itself in certain circumstances.
Autonomous driving is, however, experiencing teething problems. For Tesla, there’s a raging debate whether drivers are responsible over crashes that happen during autonomously driven situations.
