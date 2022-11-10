2024 BMW X6 LCI Digitally Drops All Camouflage, Suggests It Knows How to Act ‘Tame’

Where has the automotive world gone if a company’s once-most outrageous is now relegated to the ‘tame’ status? What? I said tame, not lame!
BMW has a lot of prototypes going through the benchmarks as of late. Just earlier today we revealed how our spy photographer partners captured the 2023 BMW X1 M35i going strong on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and seemingly looking hungry for Mercedes-AMG meat.
Also, we found out the BMW X2 is going fully electric, with a potential 2024 iX2 crossover-coupe SUV getting sniffed for the very first time.But the Bavarians are also diligently covering the higher end of the CUV spectrum, so we already know the refreshed 2024 BMW X6 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka BMW’s fancy moniker for a facelift) is not far away from reenacting its claim of ruling over the coupe-SUV executive sector.
And, when there is a spied prototype, a virtual automotive artist is never too far off the mark.Especially when the fresh BMW X6 was not dressed up in full camouflage. So, here are the good folks over at Kolesa, who have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of BMW’s unreleased Life Cycle Impulse for the G06 BMW X6 coupe-SUV with help from their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media).
So, what can be said about the updated 2024 BMW X6, aside from the fact that we can easily believe the world has been overturned when Bavaria’s once-most outrageous model is just a good little design kitty, now? Well, in the face of such great M2, M3, M4, iX, X7, i7, 7 Series, and XM adversity, someone had to take an unofficial stand, right?
As for the informal de-cloaking treatment, one must always take all this CGI with a healthy dose of salt – at least until we get official confirmation from the automaker, that is.
