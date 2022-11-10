The BMW X2 Is Going Electric, 2024 iX2 Crossover Coupe Spied for the First Time

Subsequent to the introduction of the new-generation BMW X1 earlier this year, the Bavarian car company is now preparing the launch of the all-new X2.
Targeting those who favor style over substance, the upcoming X2 will go down the crossover coupe route, looking more like a smaller alternative to the X4 and X6, than a jacked-up hatchback like its predecessor.
The premium subcompact crossover coupe has been spied testing multiple times in all sorts of environments, and it is now being joined by the all-electric variant, which will be dubbed the iX2. Snapped in a premiere in prototype form, with heavy camouflage wrapped around its body, the zero-emission model has a closed-off grille and no tailpipes. Also, the ‘Electrified Vehicle’ sticker on the tailgate is another indication that we are looking at the iX2, and not the regular X2.
Sharing the exterior design with its ICE-powered siblings, bar some obvious modifications, the first-ever iX2 is expected to feature some blue accents all around that will further set it apart from its counterparts that are fueled by dead dinosaurs. It will have the same sloping roofline behind the B pillars, raked rear windscreen, muscular rear arches, and a spoiler on the tailgate. The interior should be shared with that of the regular X2, bar a few updates made to the digital dials and infotainment system, and perhaps new upholstery and trim.
Since it is expected to be the same car beneath the skin as the iX1, the first-ever iX2 should also share its drivetrains. Thus, we might be looking at the dual-motor setup, generating a combined 308 hp (313 ps / 230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque in the xDrive30 variant, which does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.6 seconds, and tops out at 112 mph (180 kph). Our spy photographers believe that a front-wheel drive version will join the family in the future, acting as the entry-level. The unveiling date of the iX2 is yet unknown, but it should be due sometime next year, launching as a 2024 model.
