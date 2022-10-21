BMW iX1 Heading to Australia Next Year, Pricing and Specifications Announced

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied on the Nurburgring With Over 300 HP on Tap

2 A Deep Dive Into the All-New BMW X1 and iX1, Proving Entry-Level Bimmers Can Still Be Cool

3 All-New 2023 BMW X1, First-Ever iX1 Are Here, Can We Look Past the Shared Huge Grille?

4 2023 BMW X1 and BMW iX1 Get Leaked Ahead of Official Presentation, Here They Are!

5 Remember the BMW i3? The 2023 BMW iX1 Is Its Unofficial Successor