BMW iX1 Heading to Australia Next Year, Pricing and Specifications Announced

BMW has put a price tag on the iX1 for the Australian market, where it is scheduled to launch in Q1 2023. The electric crossover will be offered in the xDrive30 configuration at first, and two trim levels, the xLine and M Sport.
Pricing for each one kicks off at AU$82,900 (equal to US$52,071), and both pack dual motors for electric all-wheel drive. The combined output and torque are rated at 230 kW (313 ps / 308 hp) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) on overboost, which translates to 5.6 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and a 180 kph (112 mph) electronically limited top speed.
Supplying the juice to the motors is a 65 kWh battery pack that enables a range of up to 440 km (273 miles) on the WLTP cycle. Sitting low in the floor between the axles, the battery supports charging of up to 130 kW, taking 29 minutes from 10 to 80%, BMW says. The model also comes with the Flexible Fast Charger for household sockets, Mode 3 charging cable, and three-year subscription to Chargefox’s national network.
Compared to the xDrive20i xLine version of the gasoline-powered X1, the iX1 xDrive30 features additional stuff, such as the metallic paintwork, panoramic sunroof, Adaptive M suspension, and Harman / Kardon audio. The Sensatec upholstery, heated front seats, digital radio, two-zone climate control, head-up display, smartphone integration, adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, and many others are on deck too.
Several no-cost options can be chosen for it, such as the wood trim, black, oyster, and mocha upholstery, and the Alcantara/Sensatec mix, and aluminum details for the M Sport. Additional paint finishes can be had for no extra cost too, and getting your iX1 in the BMW Individual Frozen Pure Gray Metallic, which is unavailable for the M Sport, will set you back another AU$3,200 (US$2,010).
