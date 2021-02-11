Remember the BMW i3? The 2023 BMW iX1 Is Its Unofficial Successor

The BMW i3 has not been the runaway success the Bavarian carmaker had been hoping, but it definitely hasn’t been a flop either, becoming the best-selling EV on some European markets over the years.
That said, having its own dedicated platform based on space-age materials and technology probably didn’t bode well for its immediate return on investment.
Despite the i3 not getting a direct successor, BMW’s foray into electric cars is far from over. On the contrary, the X3-based iX3 is already here, and will be soon followed by the i4 electric sedan, which is based on the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Going forward, the next-generation 7 Series will also get an all-electric version called the i7, with the i5 possibly being a 5 Series sized sedan powered by electrons as well.
The loss of the more urban-centric i3 from the lineup will apparently be sugarcoated by the appearance of the BMW iX1 sometime next year.
As its name suggests, the iX1 is essentially a battery powered version of the 2022 BMW X1, which will be built on an updated version of the UKL platform, shared with MINI and all compact BMWs with transverse engines.
Technically a more direct rival to the recently unveiled Mercedes-Benz EQA and the upcoming EQB, the iX1 will also serve as a not-so-direct replacement for the i3.
Despite having a crossover/SUV body, the initial model will only be FWD, powered by a single motor with around 180 horsepower. According to some rumors, there will also be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version later on, with around 250 horsepower at its disposal.
The top of the range BMW iX1 is expected to feature a 65-70 kWh lithium-battery, which should be good enough for a 500 km (310 miles) range in the WLTP cycle.
While its main market will probably be Europe and China, the U.S. should also get a taste of the electric crossover after it goes on sale, and there are voices who say that it might even be accompanied by an i2, which should be an electric version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.
