All-New 2023 BMW X1, First-Ever iX1 Are Here, Can We Look Past the Shared Huge Grille?

Following the already traditional well-timed leak that came just ahead of the official presentation, the third generation (U11) BMW X1 has arrived “more appealing than ever.” Plus, it can also be had not just with gas, diesel, MHEV, and PHEV options but also solely powered by batteries.
As predicted by the spy shots and major leak, the little crossover SUV has joined the humongous grille party with its 3D flavor and does not relinquish the abnormal size even when there is no need for such a thing – like on the first-ever iX1 battery-electric SAV. But we must look past all that, as we are dealing with one of the company’s most successful models, especially across Europe or China.
So, the third generation X1 now “boasts a more prominent design, superior spaciousness, advanced digitalization” but does not forget about “everyday driving pleasure, modern versatility, the latest safety and technology features, and an unwavering eagerness for exploration and adventure.” Signature additions include the BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8.0, and the back is now host to “three full-sized seats offering a notable improvement in seating comfort.”
Additionally, the 40/20/40 split backrests can increase trunk space from 540 liters (19.06 cu. ft.) to 1,600 liters (56.5 cu. ft.) for when you have way too much luggage. But if you think that’s a big plus on versatility, just wait to see what flexibility means in terms of powertrains. The X1 (depending on region) can be had with two gasoline and two diesel engines at launch in October. But BMW also promises these choices will immediately be followed by even more options: a couple of plug-in hybrid versions, two 48V mild hybrid variants, as well as the all-electric BMW iX1 xDrive30.
Production is slated at BMW Group Plant Regensburg, where everything – gasoline, diesel, PHEV, and full EV – will be rolled off the same assembly line for the first time, according to the Bavarian automaker. Alas, not everyone will have access to all goodies. In America, for example, at the time of press, only the 2023 X1 xDrive28i has been announced, with 241 hp and a starting MSRP of $38,600 plus $995 destination, plus a market launch scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year.
