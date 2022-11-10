2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied at the Nurburgring Looking Hungry for Mercedes-AMG Blood

BMW continues the testing and fine-tuning phase of the X1 M35i. The sporty premium subcompact crossover has been snapped doing what it does best at the Nurburgring, with only a few bits of camouflage at the front, sides, and rear.
Meant to keep some of the visual changes a secret until the grand unveiling, the vinyl stickers can be seen on the front and rear bumpers, grille, roof-mounted wing, and side mirror casings. These will be a bit more aggressive than those of the regular new-gen X1 models.
Further emphasizing its sportier nature will be the exclusive wheels, shod in stickier tires, which, together with the retuned chassis with stiffer suspension setup, will help it tackle corners easier. Uprated brakes will be part of the makeover, together with some updates made to the cabin, such as the front sports seats, dedicated loading screens and submenus for the curved screen, and new upholstery and trim.
Since it shares the UKL2 platform with the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe, it is only natural that the upcoming BMW X1 M35i gets the same engine as their range-topping versions. Thus, look for a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque in the M135i and M235i Gran Coupe. In all likelihood, the sporty crossover will retain those numbers, even though some believe it will launch with over 350 hp.
Set to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, the all-new BMW X1 M35i is expected to premiere shortly, perhaps in a few weeks or months, before it starts making its way to dealers in selected markets as a 2023 model. So, are you hyped about it, or would you rather get the hot hatch variant or perhaps the Gran Coupe, in the M235i flavor, instead?
