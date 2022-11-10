2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied at the Nurburgring Looking Hungry for Mercedes-AMG Blood

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied on the Nurburgring With Over 300 HP on Tap

2 Hotter 2024 BMW X2 Spied Testing, Is It the M35i or the X2 M?

3 2023 BMW X1 M35i Sporty Crossover Heads to the Nurburgring for a Tire-Punishing Session

4 Twitchy 2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Coming for the Likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

5 Hot 2023 BMW X1 Spotted as a Jacked Up Alternative to the M135i