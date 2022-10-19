2024 BMW X6 Coming to Rule the Executive Segment for Crossover Coupes

One SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) to rule them all? Perhaps, after all, BMW is the one that invented the crossover coupe segment with the original X6 towards the end of 2007.
The model has turned out to be a wise investment, and it was so well received that it got a second generation 2014 and a third one in 2019. The X6’s popularity has forced the competition to launch direct rivals, hence the Mercedes GLE Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and others.
Now, three years in the market with no updates is a long time in today’s car industry, which is why the Munich auto firm has started working on the LCI. The facelifted X6 has been spied several times these past few months, and new scoops, taken in Germany, reveal a prototype with less camouflage than before.
BMW tends to listen to its clientele, and to the media, which is why the grille hasn’t been oversized. It has new headlamps, and sharper-styled bumper, with smaller side trim, and wider central air intake. For some reason, they chose to disguise the roundel between the taillights, which do not seem to have been updated yet, but they will be new. The same goes for the rear bumper and diffuser, and probably for the wheels and colors, too.
Diesel powertrains should still be a thing in Europe, and in the United States, the refreshed X6 will launch with gasoline units only. As usual, the lineup will be topped by the X6 M, which will retain the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, rated at 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque in its predecessor. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.8 seconds in the current X6 M, and it tops out at 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack.
The facelifted X6 is probably a few months away from being unveiled, and it will likely launch as a 2024 model in the U.S. of A.
