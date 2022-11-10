Big Body Porsche Cayenne Sedan Actually Has the CGI Soul of a Bentley Flying Spur

The informal automotive category of land yachts often refers to classic models from the 1960s and 1970s of American origin.
However, if you ask enthusiasts, on their land yacht bucket lists will sit not just U.S.-born models such as the Caddy Eldorado, Buick Riviera, Olds Toronado, Pontiac Bonneville, and Lincoln Continental, but also European hoots like the Mercedes-Benz Pullman series or basically any vintage Rolls-Royce. But how about a big body sedan from Volkswagen AG?
Yeah, they tried their luck with the flopped Phaeton, already, but some people might have additional screwy ideas. For instance, how about a Porsche Cayenne sedan with the CGI soul of a Bentley Flying Spur? Of course, that is currently only possible across the vast expanse of the virtual realm, not in the real world where one is a best-selling sporty luxury SUV and the other a fully-fledged British limousine.
Alas, Henry Andrus, the digital artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, always has a prolific imagination when it comes to crazy automotive mash-up ideas. So, whether he is dealing with a Hellcat-swapped transparent-hood Peugeot 508, a Kia ‘Seoul’ supercar, a Shelby AMG Cobra, or a W8 Volkswagen Phaeton Ute, he is quite up to any outrageous idea.
Including the thought of combining the Porsche Cayenne SUV’s front fascia with the four-door sedan body of the Bentley Flying Spur. As for the rear, well, let’s just say there is always room for improvement! Anyway, it seems that fiddling with the CGI persona of the Bentley Flying Spur has become something of a digital theme for this pixel master.
As such, may we remember with either joy or horror (depending on your POV, all criticism is always welcomed) that one time – not long ago – when the CGI expert mashed the British limousine with the current Toyota Land Cruiser and created what looked like a stormtrooper-disguised virtual rebel?
Yeah, they tried their luck with the flopped Phaeton, already, but some people might have additional screwy ideas. For instance, how about a Porsche Cayenne sedan with the CGI soul of a Bentley Flying Spur? Of course, that is currently only possible across the vast expanse of the virtual realm, not in the real world where one is a best-selling sporty luxury SUV and the other a fully-fledged British limousine.
Alas, Henry Andrus, the digital artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, always has a prolific imagination when it comes to crazy automotive mash-up ideas. So, whether he is dealing with a Hellcat-swapped transparent-hood Peugeot 508, a Kia ‘Seoul’ supercar, a Shelby AMG Cobra, or a W8 Volkswagen Phaeton Ute, he is quite up to any outrageous idea.
Including the thought of combining the Porsche Cayenne SUV’s front fascia with the four-door sedan body of the Bentley Flying Spur. As for the rear, well, let’s just say there is always room for improvement! Anyway, it seems that fiddling with the CGI persona of the Bentley Flying Spur has become something of a digital theme for this pixel master.
As such, may we remember with either joy or horror (depending on your POV, all criticism is always welcomed) that one time – not long ago – when the CGI expert mashed the British limousine with the current Toyota Land Cruiser and created what looked like a stormtrooper-disguised virtual rebel?