Next-Gen 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Digitally Toys With Slammed Widebody Tuning Ideas

Let us face it, while they can be had as simple pony cars, what attracts people to the Detroit Three icons from GM, Ford, and Mopar is the ability to quickly transform them into powerful muscle car monsters.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the aftermarket world, the tuning realm or the racing establishment to see how many Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, or Dodge Charger/Challenger builds are possible. Countless, for sure, and that is only in the real world. When you (also) open the many alternate universe ideas of the virtual realm, just about anything is possible. And anywhere.
So, here is Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer on YouTube, who has decided that Americana CGI is always a great idea, and recently has also opted to close the circle on Detroit Three's traditional pony cars – now all morphed into muscle beasts. So, in September he quickly dabbled with the (S650) 2024 Ford Mustang in full Shelby GT500 attire.
Then, in October, it was time for a modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to show the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV what ICE muscle cars are all about. Now, finally, there is also a hypothetical all-new 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to fight the muscle car establishment with dreams of thoroughly slammed and extreme widebody configurations.
Nothing has been left out by the pixel master for this to succeed, at least in the virtual world. Neither the carbon fiber parts (such as the huge rear wing) nor the humongous 20-inch aftermarket-style wheels shod in high-performance Pirelli rubber. The only big question we would love to see answered, even if only digitally, is what mystery hides under that cool hood – can we dare ask for at least 700 ponies, or are we too daring?
