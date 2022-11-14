Crazy Supercharged Coyote-Swap MG ZT Drags Muscle Cars, Should’ve Stayed Put?

Remember how we often talk about quarter-mile dragstrip craziness and how we all need to always expect the unexpected? Well, here’s an expanded example of that.
Almost a month ago, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube had one of the quirkiest skirmishes of the fall season, courtesy of zMAX Dragway and the most recent Street Car Takeover event. Back then, an unsuspecting 650-hp Chevy Camaro ZL1 raced an MG ZT station wagon.
And the former executive saloon and estate series that had common DNA with the Rover 75 back when the MG Rover Group was still a thing, represented here by a gray sleeper station wagon pulled out of the tuning hat a Vortech supercharged, Coyote V8-swapped surprise to take home the oddball victory. Now, though, the DRACS channel is ready for an ‘expansion pack’ on the MG ZT matters, complete with an alleged world record.
This time around, there are no less than five skirmishes to witness, and we have to say from the get-go that not all of them feature a victorious underdog. So, the race to put all things into the proper perspective is between the MG ZT and a crimson Dodge Charger. It ends badly for the British wagon, though, as per the 10.18s (ZT) versus 9.84s (Charger) ETs.
At the 1:20 mark, though, all fans of quirky British station wagons will rejoice, as the owners of the MG estate claimed the world record for their respective category with a 9.92s victory against a derelict coupe that only mustered a 13.74s attempt during that glorious run. By the way, from the 1:58 mark onward, the MG also meets the Detroit trifecta in the form of a Mustang, that aforementioned ZL1, and the mighty Dodge Challenger! So, do enjoy the remaining brawls!
