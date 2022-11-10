Cadillac ATS-V Coupe vs Chevrolet Camaro SS: Both Tuned and Ready to Go to War

When people talk about flagship D-segment sports sedans or coupes, the conversations usually start with the likes of the BMW M3/M4 or the Mercedes-AMG C 63 / C 63 Coupe. To be fair, it’s hard to beat the Germans at their own game, but at the same time, we should also applaud anyone for trying.
One model that has sometimes flown under the radar is the now-discontinued Cadillac ATS, the predecessor to the current CT4. Built between 2012 and 2019, the ATS rode on GM’s Alpha platform, same as the sixth-generation Camaro. Once you got behind the wheel though, you would quickly realize they are two completely different cars.
The ATS does its job well as a sports sedan (or coupe), and if you opted for the ATS-V spec, well, odds are you wouldn’t have come to regret your decision.
What makes the latter so darn appealing is its turbocharged 3.6-liter DOHC V6 engine, producing 464 hp (470 ps) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. You can have it with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, and it will usually rocket you to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 3.7 seconds.
In this video, you’re about to see the Coupe variant of the ATS-V take on a Chevy Camaro SS, with both featuring a couple of aces up their sleeves. To be fair, the mods aren’t that substantial, but they should make it more difficult for you to guess who the winner is.
As for the Camaro, it’s equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox (as is the ATS-V Coupe), working alongside a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine. Normally, this power unit would produce 455 hp (461 ps) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, helping you hit 60 mph in about 4 seconds flat. With the extra power, this Camaro is surely quicker than stock.
In the end, this was a very close race and it’s actually a bit difficult to say definitively which car is faster.
