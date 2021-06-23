Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Races BMW M4, Loser Relinquishes All Bragging Rights

The Cadillac ATS-V burst onto the scene years after the F82 BMW M4 had already established itself as one of the world’s quickest and most popular compact executive two-door coupes. The latter’s success was never in doubt, though, as it was basically a partially rebranded M3 Coupe.
We do, however, remember a direct comparison by Motor Trend back in 2015, between the ATS-V, BMW M3, and the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. The Cadillac managed to out-sprint its two German rivals while also setting a faster lap time around Willow Springs despite being the least expensive car.
What about an ATS-V Coupe versus a BMW M4, though? Can the former grab the win here just like its four-door sibling did all those years ago? Short answer: no. Well, to be fair, it probably could have won because this was a really close run, and a better start could have narrowed the gap even further. But it didn’t, and that’s all that matters.
That said, let’s see how they stack up in terms of specs. The F82 M4 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six with 425 hp (431 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). You can get it with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed M-DCT automatic, but ideally, you’d want the latter for a faster 0-60 time.
As for the ATS-V Coupe, its power comes from a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 464 hp (470 PS) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. The Caddy also offers you a choice of either a manual (six-speed) or automatic (eight-speed), and on paper, it’s quicker than the Bimmer to 60 mph (96 kph).
In the end, both cars covered the quarter-mile faster than officially advertised by their respective manufacturers. The M4 did it in 11.6 seconds at 127.4 mph (205 kph), while the ATS-V Coupe did it in 11.8 seconds at 123.9 mph (199.4 kph). After narrowly losing this race, the Cadillac went on to get its rear end kicked yet again by a tuned pickup truck.
