AC Schnitzer’s Take on the G82 BMW M4 Coupe is Basically Bugs Bunny with Claws

Remember the BMW Concept 4 and its ridiculously large grille? Unfortunately, it wasn’t all just a dream, because BMW went and turned it into the G22 4 Series, which in turn spawned the G82 M4 Coupe, both featuring the same controversial appearance when viewed from the front.
Now, there’s not much BMW aftermarket specialists AC Schnitzer can do about that grille, but they can add several aerodynamic and performance-enhancing elements to the G82 M4 in order to help it look even more aggressive, and take your mind off its Bugs Bunny-like “teeth”.
As far as aerodynamics go, the following mods are either already available or soon to be: custom front splitter, rear roof spoiler, carbon rear spoiler, side skirts protection foil and rear skirt protection foil. Meanwhile, the front side wings, deflector set, carbon “Racing” wing, Gurney flap and the carbon rear diffuser are all in the pipeline.
For the suspension, you'll be able to order the spring kit come next month, thus lowering your M4 by approximately 20 – 25 mm (0.78 - 0.98 inches) at the front and 15 – 20 mm (0.59 - 0.78 inches) at the rear. Later on, the German tuner will also provide you with the RS adjustable suspension.
Moving on to the wheels, you can choose between the AC3 Lightweight Forged model (silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver) or the AC1 light alloy model (Bicolor silver/anthracite or anthracite), both sets measuring 20-inches in diameter.
Other highlights include the AC Schnitzer sports exhaust (in development), a bump in horsepower from 473 hp / 480 ps to 502 hp / 510 ps (also in development), plus a few new bits for the interior, such as the custom gear shift paddles, pedals, footrest and key holder, all aluminum and available effective immediately.
Overall, we could argue that most of these additional parts help the latest M4 look a little more planted and substantial. Those claw-like front side wings in particular take a little bit away from the grille in terms of presence, and that’s a good thing.
