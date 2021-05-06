Watch the 2022 BMW M4 Convertible Stretch Its Legs at the Nurburgring

After the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, the engineers at BMW M have two more body styles in the pipeline for prospective customers. The family-sized M3 Touring has been confirmed for 2022, and the M4 Convertible is on the horizon for 2021 with a canvas top instead of a heavy metal roof.
Codenamed G83 in BMW vernacular, the open-top brother of the G82 fixed-head coupe has been filmed at the Nurburgring with camouflage on the rear bumper and quarter panels. It’s as near to a production specification as it gets, and the grand reveal should be very close too because the Bavarian automaker from Munich would have otherwise utilized more camouflage.
The prototype features an exterior color that BMW calls Isle of Man, a green hue with a metallic finish that pays tribute to a British dependency known for motorcycle races. As a side note, the Isle of Man boasts one of the oldest continuous parliaments in the world, dating back to the 9th or 10th century.
Based on the design of the forged-alloy wheels and the sound the inline-six engine makes on upshifts, we’re also dealing with the Competition. As opposed to the base M4 - which can be had with a six-speed manual - the Competition features an eight-speed automatic transmission and a plethora of go-faster refinements that include a little more horsepower and torque.
In this application, the S58 develops 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque although BMW M underrates the force-fed motor. In the real world, independent reviewers have proven on many occasions that crankshaft figures are superior to the automaker’s figures.
Last, but certainly not least, the canvas top looks eerily familiar to Bimmer enthusiasts because it mirrors the design of the 4 Series Convertible. Revealed online back in September 2020, the drop-top body style is available with a black- or Moonlight black-finished roof. Opening and closing the soft top takes approximately 18 seconds, and you can do it at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) according to the BMW Group.
