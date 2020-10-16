2021 BMW M4 Convertible Flaunts Satin Brick Color During Nurburgring Testing

The all-new BMW M4 Convertible has been spied undergoing its final testing cycle at the Nurburgring in the past couple of days. Not only is the prototype showing a lot of skin, but it also has a very expensive-looking spec, from the laser headlights to the large black wheels and satin brick-red paint.
We expect the car to be shown in about two months when it will become the third member of a new family of M cars, featuring the controversial front end design and new performance hardware. In the end, we're glad the open-top 4 Series is still around, as the M4 version lets you sample more of the inline-6 soundtrack.
We think this could also become one of the most expensive new six-cylinder cars you can buy. The Competition coupe starts from $75,700 when it goes on sale. The convertible could be about $4,000 more expensive, and just look at how many features have been installed on this prototype. Next year, BMW will also add xDrive AWD, so you should see $100,000 models, which would still be cheaper than a Porsche 911 Cabriolet.
The interior is another place where you'll be able to spend a lot of money, as BMW has stepped up its customization game. From, carbon fiber trim to brightly colored leather, it's almost as if the M4 is declaring war on the aftermarket industry. Still, we want to see if a widebody kit from Liberty Walk can pull attention away from the infamous tall grille.
Two engines are expected to be offered on this 4-seat convertible. The M4 will be available with a manual transmission, which comes paired with a 473 horsepower version of BMW's 3.0 liter TwinPower Turbo. The juicy M4 Competition Convertible would make 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft from the same engine.
Being hooked up to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic, the car would be able to hit 60 mph in 4 seconds or less with the top speed being as high as 180 mph with the M Driver's Package.
