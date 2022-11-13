See a Neck and Neck Race Between a 795-HP BMW M5 and a 620-HP Honda Integra Type R

Among today’s contestants, we have a monstrous BMW M5 rated at 795 horsepower (806 ps), which will be going head-to-head with another fearsome creature, a 620-hp (629 ps) Honda Integra Type R. We all know the rules, so let’s see what surprises show up to the party.
Both cars are heavily tuned, so this is no mere stock fight. First off, the M5 has a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, and alterations include downpipes, intake and exhaust systems, charge coolers, and the gearbox map. The car is AWD, and a bit chunky, weighing 4,254 lbs. (1,930 kg).
The Honda comes equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine, and it had some extensive work done to its turbo, valves along with valve springs, a sidewinder manifold, an external fuel system, a fly-by-wire conversion, drive shafts, and gearbox. It’s also equipped with an AWD system and weighs 2,800 lbs. (1,270 kg).
Now, before the drag races, they warmed up with some roll events. During the first try, the BMW won and brought one home for the German team. But during the next two, the Integra worked hard and came out on top, winning the overall event.
Next up, during the first drag race, they both had a great launch, but a couple of seconds later, the M5 left its competitor in the rear-view mirror. Apparently, the Honda had some wheelspin and was acting up when the driver was trying to shift gears in the beginning.
However, during the second try, the Honda got really mad and managed to beat the M5 by a landslide. On the third and final race, the Integra had an incredible start, but shifting problems soon ensued, and the BMW overtook it, crossing the finish line first by a hair length.
It was a very impressive racing event, even though it was a draw overall. Now, taking everything into account, I can't help but wonder if the 620-hp (629 ps) Honda could have won the entire day had it performed correctly on the track.
