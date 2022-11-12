Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Held at Point Blank by a Ferrari SF90 in a Quarter-Mile Event

Ferrari and Porsche are some of the bitterest automotive rivals in the history of all things on wheels. There are many great “Who’s better?” duels in the sportscar universe, like Nissan against everyone else, Bugatti and physics, Mustang versus Camaro versus ‘Cuda versus Challenger versus… you get the idea.
However, today’s episode (courtesy of the carwow YouTube channel) of this never-ending feud is a massive drop-off from the usual Italian-German bare-knuckle fistfights: an SF90 races a 911 Turbo S in the shortest-ever drag race in the history of this motoring event.
Before we proceed with the cars' specs, a clarification is needed: the drag race is an entire quarter-mile run, but the “race” part only lasts about a second. After that, it’s just a casual drive for the winner and a pointless chase for the other car. It’s the drag racing equivalent of a drive-by.
The Ferrari SF90 is a 986-bhp (1,000-PS) all-wheel-drive hybrid with a 4.0-liter V8 and a trio of electric motors that make it very quick. 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque and 3,461 lbs. (1,570 kg) also add to the fast recipe. So, with all that firepower, this Scuderia Ferrari 90th anniversary tribute car can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start in just 2.5 seconds and 211 mph (340 kph) at top speed.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is outgunned in every single aspect: six-cylinder boxer engine, 3.7 liters of displacement, 205 mph (330 kph) top speed, 2.6 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph), 641 bhp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of spinning force. 3,615 lbs. (1,640 kg) in the only bigger number the Rearing Stallion of Stuttgart holds against the Prancing Horse of Maranello.
Play the video to see how much slower the Porsche is compared to the ruthless Ferrari. The German car loses every event, dig race, roll race, braking test, engine noise, everything. The SF90 covers the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds, a full half second faster than the 911, and some 20 mph (32 kph) faster across the line, at 170 mph (274 kph).
Remember we mentioned carmakers’ cold wars at the beginning, with Nissan taking on everyone In the industry. Well, it just so happens that a Ferrari SF90 challenged a particular GT-R (watch that race and read about it here), and the outcome was pure automotive sorrow.
