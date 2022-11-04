2023 Nissan Z Makes First Drag Victim and Thrashes a 2022 VW Golf in an R-Rated Sprint

More on this:

1 2,000 HP Bout: A Cocky Ferrari SF90 Takes On a Nissan GT-R and Goes Home With a KO

2 Someone Call 911, This 2023 Nissan Z With a StreetHunter Body Kit Is Killing It at SEMA

3 The $229K Nissan Z Is Here as a GT4 Racer for the 2023 Season

4 Drift Cars Go Head-to-Head in 1,000-FT Drag Race, Turbo Power Wins

5 Wanted, Road or Track! $113K to $210K Bounty for Godzilla: 2023 Nissan GT-R Prices Are Out