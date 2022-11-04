2,000 HP Bout: A Cocky Ferrari SF90 Takes On a Nissan GT-R and Goes Home With a KO

A Ferrari SF90 with nearly 1,000 hybrid horsepower challenges a beefed-up Godzilla to a drag strip bare-knuckle fistfight. If the “beefed-up” description of the Japanese supercar slayer is not enough to raise suspicions, please know that the Asian samurai put his 3.8-liter V6 to a fiery tune-up.
What came out of the scorching trials is a 986 bhp (1,000 PS), 800 lb-ft (1,150 Nm) cataclysm that can roll up the drag strip under its four-wheel-drive katana. The YouTubers at carwow.de – the German branch of the straight-line racing enthusiasts from Britain’s carwow.com – set up a showdown. The contenders are the forever looked-up-to JDM champion of endless tuning projects, the GT-R R35, and an audacious Ferrari of the younger, electric-empowered SF90 generation.
Both cars output a balanced amount of horsepower – nearly one thousand on each side. Even with its triad of electric testosterone-pumping motors to back the 4.0-liter V8, the Ferrari only tops about 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque to put on the ground. On the other hand, the grunting legend from the Land of the Rising Sun sees the Italian’s hand and raises it the already disclosed 800 lb-ft (1,150 Nm) aces in a four(wheel-drive)-of-a-kind stand-off.
Full advantage on the Japanese side, but the Nissan is also almost 400 lbs. (180 kilograms) heavier, with 3,858 lbs. (1,750 kg) going against the nimble 3,461 lbs. (1,570 kg) SF90. So, the balance is restored at first glance, but there’s more to this never-ending Europe vs. Asia piston-fueled feud than meets the eye. Watch the video to see how math alone can’t predict the outcome, even though the sleek Ferrari has eight speeds to shift through, one more than its adversary.
But the standing start race is swift, and the result is painful for the Italian ego. The quarter-mile run ends in under ten seconds, and the GT-R drags the Ferrari down to a knock-out in the first and second rounds. 9.5 seconds, that’s how long it took the massively modified Nissan to put the Ferrari back in its place.
Eager to restore the pride of the prancing horse, the SF90 asks for a rolling rematch, and it seems like the electric advantage overcomes the classic old-school ICE. The Ferrari takes two consecutive wins, taking the game into overtime. Click play to see how the match ended and what the two contestants made of the decider. And remember to enable subtitles if you care about the German monologue. Watch the last test, too; it's a massive braking news (and this is not a typo).
