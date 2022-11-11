Make Your V8-Powered Off-Road Pick: Good Old TLC or Luxury RR, Gas or Diesel

The world’s most famous off-roaders face off in a short – and perhaps a little out of balance – test of dirt, rocks, and slopes supremacy. The SUVs need little introduction, as the models are equally renowned for their performances over rugged terrains or rough trails. For the sake of the competition, we’ll adequately introduce the contenders.
The Toyota Land Cruiser is the longest-running model in the Japanese manufacturer’s history, which should speak volumes about the rugged machine. The car starring in this contest is the 4.5-liter V8 diesel, with low power – 268 bhp (272 PS) – and lots of torque: 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). A long list of off-roading assistants, including a low-range gear reducer and central locking differential, aid the 2.6-ton Toyota cruise over hostile lands.
On the other side, the 2022 Range Rover throws in the 523 bhp (530 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of its V8-powered gasoline engine. And, of course, an even longer list of all-terrain options to support the 2.5-ton SUV on its no-road adventures. The newer, more luxurious Range Rover stands taller than its counterpart, with an 11.6-inch (295 mm) ground clearance over the 8.9-inch ride height of the Toyota.
The Land Cruiser in the video is a veteran with over 129,000 miles (208,000 kilometers), so it’s technologically older than the latest model Range Rover. And, as the test proves, a few years is a lot in off-roading timekeeping because the newer car wins the overall contest.
However, not without a fight, as the Land Cruiser claims several rounds with flying colors. First of all – surprisingly – the uphill acceleration test (a trial the Toyota wins with help from the Range Rover driver, who starts late).
Faster uphill, faster downhill, too – but this time, the challenge is to be the last to cross the line in the hill descent test. The older Japanese SUV performs excellently but is no match for the Range Rover’s fantastic ability to creep down the slope at a caterpillar-like pace.
The two All-wheel-drive contenders share the rough terrain wins equally, with the European taking the overall victory thanks to a firmer-footed grip and superior handling capabilities. Also, its design makes it the fittest of the two in this tech-volutionary battle for survival. It has higher approach, departure, and break-over angles (check the video to see how well the British car glides over some very unfriendly portions of the course).
