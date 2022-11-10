McLaren Senna Smashes Interlagos Speed Record for Production Street Cars by Four Seconds

The McLaren Senna is officially the fastest road car on the Brazilian racetrack of Interlagos. In anticipation of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix, the McLaren importer from the South American country organized this record-setting event.
Driven by Ricardo Mauricio, the original condition supercar blitzed the 2.677-mile-long (4.309 kilometers) circuit in 1:37.856, averaging 98.338 mph (158.261 kph). To better understand just how fast the Senna is, compare McLaren's time with the fastest Formula One race lap time of 1:10.540, set by Valtteri Bottas in 2018.
Keep in mind the following data: the Senna weighs 2, 886 lbs. (1,309 kg), and the Mercedes the Scandinavian raced four years ago had 1,268 lbs. (575 kg) less than the McLaren. Add the power factor in the equation - 1,000 bhp (1,019 ps/1,005 hp) for the racer vs. 789 bhp (800 ps/789) for today's record-setter, and the picture gets crystal clear.
So, it's no wonder the car came at Interlagos and broke the track record for road-legal cars on its first run. The pilot exited the pits for the first round of laps and stopped the timer after 1 min 41 sec 422, one-sixth of a second faster than the previous record. The subsequent attempts saw the times constantly improve until the stopwatch read the record of 1:37:856.
"It was sensational! I had been told that the car was exciting to drive, and it proved real on track. It is very powerful, with a very strong torque and acceleration," Ricardo Mauricio, the record-holding pilot, had to say about his performance. The Racing Crono team had the task of officially timing the McLaren Senna – the timekeepers also measured the old record for street-going standard factory automobiles.
The British supercar adds the Interlagos feat to its trophy room of record-establishing lap times around other famous racecourses of the world. One of its most appraised accomplishments came in 2019 when the McLaren Senna lapped the Grand Course at Virginia International Raceway. The superfast McLaren covered the 4.1-mile (6.6 kilometers) track in 2:34:9. At the time, it was the fastest production car ever in the history of the Car and Driver "Lightning Lap" event.
With sensational engineering, the Senna is designed to smash track records. The four-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine outputs 789 bhp (800 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With such favorable mechanical auspices, the car reaches 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.7 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.8 seconds, and 186 mph (300 kph) in 18.8 seconds. Terminal velocity is a sensational 208 mph (340 kph), thanks to fighter jet-like aerodynamics that generate 1,763 lbs. (800 kilograms) of downforce.
But the car's ultimate track weapon is not its high speed, low weight, impressively low drag, or fantastic acceleration. The Senna relies on its brakes to cut through corners like nothing else on the road. 62 mph (100 kph) to a complete stop takes 97 feet (29.5 m), and the 124-0 mph (200-0kph) distance is 328 ft (100 m). One carbon ceramic brake disc takes seven months to build. Pirelli created special tires for McLaren to fit on their supreme supercar.
