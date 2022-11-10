McLaren Senna Smashes Interlagos Speed Record for Production Street Cars by Four Seconds

The McLaren Senna is officially the fastest road car on the Brazilian racetrack of Interlagos. In anticipation of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix, the McLaren importer from the South American country organized this record-setting event.

Editor's note: The gallery contains photos of the Interlagos event as well as generic pictures of Mclaren Senna cars that are nor related to the story.

