2023 Range Rover Flaunts Posh Satin Silver ‘Aluminum’ Wrap and Brushed RDB 24s
Land Rover models have always been a tad quirky when it comes to their North American market exposure. Alas, the 2023 Range Rover aims to join the ultra-luxury ranks without making too much fuss about it.

5 Nov 2022, 11:34 UTC ·
Right now, there are two tiers of flagship SUVs that enjoy the North American aftermarket realm’s undivided attention. The traditional luxury models – Caddy Escalade, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and AMG G 63, plus many others – from BMW’s X7 to Lexus’ LX. And there is also the stratosphere, consisting of stuff like the occasional Bentley Bentayga or Aston DBX build while the vast majority of projects revolve around the ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus super-SUV.

Interestingly, there is also one model that is curious to see if it can dabble in between. That would be the fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover, freshly introduced for the 2022 model year, and is already prepared to also rock the 2023MY establishment. In America, it starts from no less than $104,500, can be had with standard or long wheelbase (the latter with five or seven seats), and features a crop of cool powertrains.

But it also touches on the ultra-luxury cloud number nine when going for the $218k Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase P530 AWD automatic! That is borderline crazy, right? Well, it seems that affluent connoisseurs and VIPs alike have started a passion for customized, brand-new Range Rovers, from NFL’s Koa Misi to the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA.

Speaking of the latter, they already have another YouTube vlog episode out, and it is as ‘dark’ and funny as any Halloween feature should be. In their words, “Moses gets in a ghillie suit and scares a few passersby, reenacting another Halloween from years ago. We also dressed up most of the staff in advertising inflatable tubes and sent them outside to get more business!

Not that they actually need more work, considering the quick turnover of massively customized projects. There’s a new one even for the Halloween celebrations – but it’s the opposite of scary stuff. Instead, their newly appointed 2023 Range Rover (of unknown five-seater size and powertrain), one of three that was sitting in the wrap shop, got a “maximum” Satin Silver “aluminum” theme to stand out in any ritzy crowd, even with the wrapped mud flaps still on.

Vik, the host, says that it is the little details that matter most. So, if you do not want the Halloween shenanigans, then just skip to the 3:40 and 7:15 marks and relaxingly check out their latest Range Rover build. Of course, no posh SUV would ever be complete without a nice set of aftermarket wheels.

The RDB LA guys enlisted the help of their RDB Wheels subsidiary and came up with a multi-spoke 24-inch, brushed face setup for this ritzy off-road/mall crawler SUV. That is about all (complete with floating caps), so we are just going to let you enjoy the beauty shots and the videos embedded below. Alas, we are only going to do that after a quick reminder.

So, we do not know the exact Range Rover model they had wrapped in Satin Silver Aluminum, but we can easily take a wild guess because Vik said it was fully loaded. That, corroborated with the apparent lack of a second flap for the plug-in PHEV port, indicates that we are dealing with the P530 AWD automatic version.

And that one sings an L460-focused song to the tune of BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. As a refresher, the cool mill is capable of displaying up to 523 hp and 750 Nm/553 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to catapult the behemoth SUV to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.5 seconds!

