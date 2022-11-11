Munich-Based Sono Motors Is Teaming Up With Bosch for Aftermarket Servicing

After creating a new vehicle class with the Sion, a family-friendly SEV (Solar Electric Vehicle) that has a full range of up to 190 miles (305 km) and a top speed of 87 mph (140 km/h), Sono Motors now wants to provide authorized service centers for it. Enter Bosch Automotive Aftermarket.
Sono Motors has announced a Europe-wide collaboration with the well-known German company Bosch to provide maintenance and repair services for the Sion. The launch phase of the partnership will include 50 Bosch car service shops throughout Germany becoming authorized service centers after having their personnel properly trained.
“The Bosch brand represents top quality, and the workshop experts at Bosch Car Service perform their service and repair work according to modern standards,” says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.
The staff at the 50 selected Bosch car shops will be trained in all things Sion, and whenever necessary, will even be assisted by Sono Motors Technical Field Service. Those same 50 car shops will have a ‘Sono Motors Service Partner’ sign outside their locations, with a shop finder to be added later on the Sono Motors website, and, later on, in the Sono Motors app.
Besides partnering up with Bosch to offer in-depth servicing to customers, the solar mobility OEM is also planning to add various DYI tutorials on its website.
“To us, the Sion is a symbol of independence. Of course you should take your car to a repair shop when there is a problem, but we want our customers to feel confident enough to perform minor repairs,” the company’s CEO added.
This being the launch phase of the partnership, it will only be limited to certain Bosch car services in Germany, with both urban and rural areas taken into account. Sono Motors has a set of requirements to be met, with a focus on locations with good references.
More service centers throughout Europe will be authorized later. At the moment, there is no specific date for the start of the initiative.
