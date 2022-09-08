Sono Motors Lands Another Order for Its Sion Solar Vehicle, Will Sell 12,600 Units to FINN

Electric Vehicle

It’s been less than a week since Sono Motors was announcing that it reached 20,000 reservations for its Sion, which the carmaker claims has the potential to become the world’s first SEV (Solar) for the masses. The average down-payment for the vehicle is around $2,000 net and the expected net sales price point of the car is approximately $25,100. Now the number of reservations for it has increased even more, with FINN just agreeing to buy a total of 12,600 units.Sono Motors and FINN recently signed the Letter of Intent, with the goal of this partnership being to provide cars for FINN to grow its fleet of sustainable vehicles. The Munich-based car subscription platform operates both in Germany and the United States and 30 percent of its entire fleet already consists of electric cars. The 12,600 solar cars ordered from Sono Motors will only be used for the company’s service in Germany.According to the agreement between Sono Motors and FINN, the former will deliver 100 Sion solar cars in 2024. The rest of the vehicles will be delivered gradually (2,500 units per year) until the entire order of 12,600 cars is honored. All FINN’s customers who pre-ordered a Sion will get a unique discount of 500 euros for a car subscription on its platform.The Sion solar vehicle has a wheelbase of 114.4” (2.83 m), is 176” (4.47 m) long, has a width of 72.1” (1.83 m), and a height of 65.4” (1.66 m). It promises to offer ranges of up to 190 miles (305 km) per charge, thanks to its 54LFP battery pack.With 456 integrated solar half-cells in its body, the Sion can offer approximately 70 miles (112 km) of solar range per week in places such as Germany. More sunny locations will boost that range to 152 miles (245 km) per week.